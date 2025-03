4 9

Shariq Tucker, a gospel drummer from New York, was in Kolkata for the first time. Speaking to My Kolkata ahead of the event, he said, “I had the opportunity to meet Zakir Hussain once. The advice I took from him was to remain focussed and keep producing music. To be performing at an event that pays tribute to him makes me excited and nervous at the same time.” Speaking about his experience in the city, he said, “I love the food and culture I have been indulging in. I went to Skinny Mo’s Jazz club and I also had phuchka, which for me was the highlight of my trip.”