In pictures: Shilpogram’s Raku pottery exhibition begins at Academy of Fine Arts

To love art is to embrace its many voices — raw, refined, abstract or real. Among them, Raku stands apart — an ancient Japanese technique, where fire, smoke, and clay create spontaneous, one-of-a-kind ceramics that honour imperfection.

Celebrating this craft, Shilpogram, Mohispota — an art organisation from Kolkata’s suburbs — is holding an exhibition of their handmade ceramic artworks at the Academy of Fine Arts.

The showcase, which began on June 27, is open to the public until July 3. Here are glimpses from the inaugural day…

Photos: Soumyajit Dey

The exhibition marks the collective’s first public showcase, offering a rare glimpse into their handcrafted ceramic artworks.

Tarak Garai, Alakananda Sengupta, Arup Das, and Shilpogram secretary Anup Giri inaugurated the event.

Lining the walls, photographs document the intricate process behind each Raku creation.

Established in 2023, Shilpogram has been training economically marginalised individuals in the traditional Japanese art of Raku pottery, helping them build skills for a sustainable and dignified livelihood.

Sculptor Tarak Garai, seen appreciating the artworks on display, praised the exhibition for its originality and concept, saying it is unlike anything he’s seen across exhibitions in India. “What they’ve done is almost unimaginable,” he said, adding that with further development, it could grow into something truly remarkable.

From crackle and matte glazes to horsehair and alcohol finishes — explore the diverse and dramatic world of the Raku firing process that brings each ceramic piece to life.

Raku pottery is the only ceramic art form where the final colours are completely unpredictable, shaped by the firing process and natural elements.

Uttam Gharami (left), along with Anup Giri, Shilpogram secretary (right), played a key role in bringing Raku pottery to Kolkata. They are among the few dedicated to exploring this technique extensively in the city and across India.

Arup Das, a contemporary artist known for his figurative works that explore the human journey through everyday complexities, shared that he has been entrusted with overseeing the design aspects of the Raku pottery.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of Raku pottery. The exhibition is on at the Academy of Fine Arts till July 3.