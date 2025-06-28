Rain lashes Kolkata, more thunderstorms likely today

Kolkata woke up to a wet and overcast morning on Saturday as the monsoon made its presence felt again. Over the past 24 hours, the city recorded 15.5 mm of rainfall, marking a noticeable uptick in precipitation after several days of muggy discomfort. According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers brought welcome relief, even as the city prepares for more unsettled weather ahead.

The weather conditions contributed to a dip in temperatures. The maximum temperature dropped to 29.3°C — 3.6°C below normal for this time of year; while the minimum settled at 25.5°C, around 1.3°C below average. Humidity levels are set to remain high throughout the day, with relative humidity peaking at 98 per cent. The city experienced brief intervals of rain mixed with persistent cloud cover.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued a Yellow Warning for today (June 28), indicating that thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning are very likely in parts of Kolkata. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions and remain indoors during thunderstorm activity. The possibility of lightning strikes remains a key concern.

The local forecast for the rest of Saturday suggests a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to hover around 31°C during the day and dip to 26°C at night.

Looking ahead to Sunday, June 29, weather conditions are expected to follow a similar pattern. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers are on the cards, particularly in the early hours, as the monsoon continues to maintain its hold over the city. Authorities urge residents to stay updated on weather advisories and avoid venturing out during active thunderstorm periods.

