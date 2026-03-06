More flights to Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi cancelled at Kolkata airport amid West Asia conflict

Flight disruptions continued at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Thursday, with seven more international services to and from Gulf destinations cancelled amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

According to a flight disruption report issued by the airport authorities, the cancellations took place between midnight and noon on March 6.

The affected services included an Air Arabia flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi. Two Etihad Airways services were cancelled, including a flight from Abu Dhabi to Kolkata and another from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi.

Two Qatar Airways flights between Doha and Kolkata were also cancelled. Emirates suspended two services on the Dubai route, including one arrival from Dubai to Kolkata and one departure from Kolkata to Dubai.

Airport officials said the disruptions were linked to the continuing tensions and operational challenges in parts of West Asia, which have affected several flight paths and airline schedules.

The latest cancellations come days after multiple international flights on Gulf routes were called off at Kolkata airport due to the same crisis on March 3.