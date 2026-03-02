At least 20 international flights cancelled from Kolkata airport amid West Asia crisis

At least 20 international flights were cancelled at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday, following the escalating situation in West Asia, airport officials said.

The cancelled services included four arrivals and four departures of Emirates, two arrivals and two departures each of Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, one arrival and one departure of Air Arabia, and one arrival and one departure of Flydubai.

“I was travelling to Abu Dhabi for work with Etihad Airways. My flight got cancelled and now I am speaking to my agent for alternatives,” said a Kolkatan who has been sitting at the airport since noon and didn’t wish to be named.

Airport sources said the suspensions were linked to the prevailing war-like situation in parts of West Asia and related operational constraints.

Several passengers travelling to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were affected. The Gulf hubs are key transit points for travellers from eastern and northeastern India heading to Europe, North America and other international destinations.

“I was supposed to travel to Saudi Arabia with Qatar Airways. I reached the airport and found out my flight was cancelled. The booking was done by my company. I am in touch with them,” said another citizen requesting anonymity.

Airlines are assisting affected passengers with rescheduling and alternative arrangements, officials said.

Kolkata airport operates regular direct services to major Gulf hubs, making the disruptions significant for both outbound and transit travellers.

“Flight schedules are being closely monitored, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport,” an airport official said.