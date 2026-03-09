Cosplay 101 Workshop: Kolkata cosplayers host event to introduce the art of bringing characters to life

Comic Con India recently hosted a cosplay workshop at TopCat CCU in Topsia, bringing together fans from across Kolkata, who are eager to build and bring their favourite characters to life.

Titled Cosplay 101 Workshop, the event saw over 150 fans take part in an interactive, hands-on session designed to introduce and elevate the craft of cosplay.

The session was led by renowned cosplayers including Akshay Churi, two-time Indian Championship of Cosplay winner, along with former ICC’25 Kolkata Qualifiers — Souvik Mitra and Asmita Ghosh. Pracheta Banerjee, a longtime illustrator and cosplayer, also brought her expertise to the session.

Souvik Mitra aka Bomba The Builder, the winner of the Fan Favourite Award at the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2025

Together, they guided participants through the fundamentals and advanced techniques involved in transforming into their favourite characters.

Participants received hands-on insights into foam prop crafting, VFX makeup techniques, wig styling, costume finishing, and character performance.

Adding depth to the session, the experts demonstrated professional techniques such as creating metallic textures, weathering props for a battle-worn effect, layering highlights and shadows for realism, as well as achieving polished character presentation.

Beyond costume creation, the workshop highlighted the importance of performance, encouraging participants to embody their characters with confidence and creativity.

Speaking about the workshop, Souvik, who goes by the username bombathebuilder on Instagram, said, “Cosplay has always been the greatest passion for me, it is more than just a hobby. Watching people take interest in the same craft I love, especially armor-making and prop building, makes me really happy and I am really grateful to Comic Con that it gave me this platform to showcase my work and share my experience with such an enthusiastic community.”

The workshop aimed to hone cosplay skills while celebrating the city’s growing passion for fan culture. It perfectly set the stage for the upcoming Kolkata Comic Con, slated to take place on April 11 and 12 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.