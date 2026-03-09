Light rain to start the week as Kolkata braces for warmer days ahead

Kolkata is set to begin the week with spells of light rain and cloudy skies before warmer and drier conditions return by midweek, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The outlook suggests a mix of thundershowers and humidity in the early part of the week, followed by a gradual rise in daytime temperatures. Till mid-week, the temperatures will remain moderate before summer officially brings scorching heat.

On Monday, March 9, the city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky with light rain or a thundershower likely in the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is forecast to be around 31°C while the minimum may hover near 24°C.

Tuesday, March 10, will remain generally cloudy with light rain likely at a few places across Kolkata and adjoining districts. Temperatures are expected to stay similar with a maximum of around 31°C and a minimum of 24°C.

Conditions are expected to improve from Wednesday, March 11, when the sky may turn partly cloudy and chances of rainfall reduce. The maximum temperature may rise slightly to 32°C while the minimum is likely to stay close to 24°C.

The partly cloudy trend is likely to continue on Thursday, March 12, with temperatures around 32°C during the day and about 25°C at night.

By Friday, March 13, the city may feel a touch warmer. The forecast suggests a partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature climbing to around 33°C and the minimum staying near 25°C.

Similar conditions are expected over the weekend. On Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, Kolkata is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with daytime temperatures around 33°C and night-time temperatures close to 25°C.

Meteorologists say there is unlikely to be any major change in minimum temperatures across the state in the coming week, while maximum temperatures over south Bengal may rise gradually after the first few days.

For Kolkata residents, that means a damp start to the week, but increasingly warm afternoons as the city moves closer to typical pre-summer conditions.