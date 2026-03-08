Where to watch India-New Zealand T20 World Cup final in Kolkata: Pubs with great food, drinks and screens

It’s a day of double celebration. Not only is it International Women’s Day, but it’s also a cricketing D-Day as Team India and New Zealand gear up for the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahead of this iconic showdown, My Kolkata has curated a list of pubs and venues where you can savour great food and drinks while watching captain SKY and teammates give it their all on the field.

M Bar Kitchen & Cocktails

Catch Team India in action on the big screen from 7pm onwards at M Bar Kitchen & Cocktails. Bring your squad along and cheer for your favourite players while enjoying their special offer for the day — a Rs 2,999 package that includes a hookah, a starter (veg or non-veg), a bucket of beer (four 330ml bottles) and four special drinks. Some of the crowd favourites here include Oishii Seekh Kebab, Kale Pesto Paneer, Prawn 69 and the Chicken Jagger Slider.

Address: 24, Park Street

Hashtag

At Hashtag, enjoy comforting Indian favourites like Paneer Butter Masala, Rajasthani Laal Maas and Malabar Murgh Curry with your gang as you watch Team India aim to hit the ball out of the park on the big screen. Alternatively, you can vibe with fellow cricket paglus as you dig into their scrumptious noodles, pizzas and sushi — all available under special offers for the day. You can also sip on your favourite drinks while grooving to live dhol beats and electrifying rhythms.

Address: 50, 8th Floor, Chowringee Road

Tall Tales

At Tall Tales, enjoy 40% off across their menu, spanning Asian, North Indian, Italian, Continental and Chinese cuisines. Pair the thrilling cricket action with delicious food and unbeatable vibes. What more could you ask for on a perfect Sunday evening?

Address: 8th Floor, Camac Street. Fort Knox Building, Theatre Road

Instagram/talltales.kolkata

Makati Kolkata

Catch every boundary and wicket with your friends at Makati. To keep the match-night energy going, the restaurant will be serving its signature food and drinks till 4am. Some of their bestsellers include the non-veg Caesar Salad, Atlantic Smoked Salmon, Crispy Chilli Lamb, Mushroom Coco Bao and Nawabi Mutton Biryani.

Address: 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Opposite Metro Plaza, Chowringhee

Cove - Community Bar

Shareable snacks? Check. Favourite drinks? Check. Live match screening? Check. So, what’s stopping you from bringing your squad to Cove Community Bar and soaking in the viral match-night energy?

Address: 8, Flat number 22, Ground Floor, Harrington Mansion, Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Acropolis Mall

With the World Cup fever reaching its peak, Acropolis Mall will be broadcasting the high-stakes India versus New Zealand match across their giant atrium screen and the food court screens to ensure fans don't miss a single moment.

Address: 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road

Princeton Club

At Princeton Club, the banquet hall has been transformed into an expansive dining space to host a live screening of the final T20 World Cup match. While their upstairs restaurant already offers screening facilities, this special arrangement will allow them to accommodate a larger audience.

Address: 26, Prince Anwar Shah Road