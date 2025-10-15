Monsoon departs, winter winds arrive: Kolkata to see pleasant weather this week

Kolkata is set to witness a generally pleasant week as the monsoon has officially left the state.

With winter winds beginning to sweep across the city, residents can expect a gradual easing of the humid conditions experienced over the past months.

The India Meteorological Department’s seven-day weather forecast for the city shows clear skies to begin with.

On October 15 and 16, Kolkata will experience mainly clear skies with maximum temperatures reaching 32 degree Celsius and minimum temperatures settling at 24 degree Celsius.

By October 17, the city will see a shift to partly cloudy skies, with the mercury rising slightly to a maximum of 33 degree Celsius and a minimum of 25 degree Celsius.

The partly cloudy trend is expected to continue through October 18 and 19, with the added possibility of thunder or lightning developing on these days.

Maximum temperatures will hover around 32 to 33 degree Celsius, while minimum temperatures will remain between 25 and 26 degree Celsius.

The week will end with October 20 and 21 also seeing partly cloudy conditions, with maximum temperatures of 32 degree Celsius and minimum temperatures around 26 degree Celsius.

As Kolkata transitions out of the monsoon season, the city can anticipate more stable and comfortable weather.