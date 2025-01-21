Metro trial run, cricket lovers wait for Eden date and more Kolkata news in pictures

The first trial run on the 2.63-km Sealdah–Esplanade stretch through the west-bound tunnel of Green Line was conducted successfully on Tuesday. Metro Railway general manager and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited chairman P. Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers of both railway entities were present during the trial runPress Release
Eminent author Amitav Ghosh signed copies of his latest book, 'Wild Fictions', at Starmark in South City Mall in Kolkata on TuesdayKrishnungshu Gangopadyay
As both teams get ready for the start of the T20I series on Wednesday, India and England (in pictures) captains Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler marshalled their troops during the final practice session at the Eden Gardens on TuesdaySatyajit Shaw and My Kolkata
Indian jerseys on sale at the BC Roy Market at Esplanade ahead of India vs England t20 cricket match at Eden Gardens on WednesdayAmit Datta
Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, in the presence of CAB secretary Naresh Ojha, visited Eden Gardens on the eve of T20 cricket match between India and EnglandMy Kolkata
Devotees gather at Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral residence in north Kolkata on Tuesday. The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission celebrate the monk’s birth anniversary according to the ‘janam tithi’ on the Bengali calendar and not on January 12AG
Larger-than-life props were seen installed on the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan campus on the eve of the inauguration of the Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival. The event will be held from January 22 to 28Arnab Dutta
Several rallies triggered bumper-to-bumper traffic snarls at Esplanade on TuesdayAmit Datta