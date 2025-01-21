ADVERTISEMENT

Metro trial run, cricket lovers wait for Eden date and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 21.01.25, 08:48 PM
The first trial run on the 2.63-km Sealdah–Esplanade stretch through the west-bound tunnel of Green Line was conducted successfully on Tuesday. Metro Railway general manager and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited chairman P. Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers of both railway entities were present during the trial run
The first trial run on the 2.63-km Sealdah–Esplanade stretch through the west-bound tunnel of Green Line was conducted successfully on Tuesday. Metro Railway general manager and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited chairman P. Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers of both railway entities were present during the trial run

Press Release
Eminent author Amitav Ghosh signed copies of his latest book, 'Wild Fictions', at Starmark in South City Mall in Kolkata on Tuesday

Krishnungshu Gangopadyay
As both teams get ready for the start of the T20I series on Wednesday, India and England (in pictures) captains Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler marshalled their troops during the final practice session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday

Satyajit Shaw and My Kolkata
Indian jerseys on sale at the BC Roy Market at Esplanade ahead of India vs England t20 cricket match at Eden Gardens on Wednesday

Amit Datta
Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, in the presence of CAB secretary Naresh Ojha, visited Eden Gardens on the eve of T20 cricket match between India and England

My Kolkata
Devotees gather at Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral residence in north Kolkata on Tuesday. The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission celebrate the monk’s birth anniversary according to the ‘janam tithi’ on the Bengali calendar and not on January 12

AG
Larger-than-life props were seen installed on the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan campus on the eve of the inauguration of the Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival. The event will be held from January 22 to 28

Arnab Dutta
Several rallies triggered bumper-to-bumper traffic snarls at Esplanade on Tuesday

Amit Datta

