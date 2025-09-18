Kolkata metro to run 182 special services on Blue Line for Mahalaya on September 21

Kolkata Metro Railway has announced special services on the Blue Line on the occasion of Mahalaya.

On September 21, a total of 182 services, comprising 91 in the UP direction and 91 in the DN direction, will be operated instead of the usual 130 services available on Sundays.

Out of these 182 services, 173 will run to and from Dakshineswar, ensuring increased frequency for passengers marking the occasion.

The first Metro service from Noapara will begin at 6.50 am in the DN direction.

From Dakshineswar and Dum Dum, the first trains will be available at 6.55 am. In the UP direction, the first service from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar will be available at 6.55 am, while from Shahid Khudiram the first train will leave at 6.54 am.

Metro authorities have clarified that the schedule for the last services will remain unchanged on that day.