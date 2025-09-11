Metro services hit again, commuters face major disruption during rush hour on Thursday

Kolkata Metro services were disrupted on Thursday afternoon, causing severe inconvenience to hundreds of passengers travelling during the busy office hours.

Services between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations were suspended for nearly 45 minutes to an hour after a snag occurred while turning a rake from the down line to the up line near the closed Kavi Subhash station.

According to Metro sources, a technical fault developed in the point system around 12.20pm. The rake reached Shahid Khudiram and was heading towards Kavi Subhash for reversal when the issue was detected. Services remained suspended on the stretch until 12.50pm, leaving trains stalled and passengers stranded on platforms.

Metro officials said services have gradually resumed and are being monitored.

Kavi Subhash station has been closed indefinitely since July 28 after cracks appeared in four pillars and the platform structure, raising safety concerns. Metro authorities have announced a nine-month repair plan before reopening the terminal station.

Passengers, however, remain frustrated with the frequent disruptions, alleging a steady decline in service quality over the past few months despite repeated assurances of improvement.

On Monday morning, services on both the up and down lines in the North-South corridor were affected after a rake developed a mechanical snag halting services for about an hour in the peak time.

Since the expansion of the Metro services connecting Sealdah to Esplanade and Noapara to the Kolkata airport, train services on the original Dum Dum to Garia route have been severely hit with frequent delays, cancellations and overcrowding.