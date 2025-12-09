Flights, operations back on track at Kolkata airport after days of Indigo-induced chaos

After days of chaos triggered by widespread IndiGo flight cancellations that left hundreds of passengers stranded and disrupted schedules across Kolkata Airport, a semblance of normalcy finally returned on Tuesday, 9 December. Airport authorities confirmed that no flights were cancelled, marking the first full day of regular operations after a week of turbulence.

“Normalcy has been restored at Kolkata Airport, and passengers can once again expect hassle-free travel with all flights back on schedule,” officiating director of Kolkata airport, Manoj Kumar Behera, said, adding that all IndiGo services were also operating smoothly.

Over the past few days, passengers have faced long queues, delayed departures, and last-minute cancellations as IndiGo struggled to stabilise its operations. The situation prompted strong intervention from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), which dispatched senior officials to monitor the airline’s response and ensure that passenger support systems were functioning properly.

On 9 December, Tanvi Sundriyal, IAS, director at MoCA, visited Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to review the situation firsthand. She inspected key passenger touchpoints, including IndiGo’s helpdesk, ticketing counters, check-in bays, the security hold area, and departure gates. Sundriyal also interacted with passengers to understand their concerns and assess the on-ground response from airlines and airport staff.

A detailed review meeting followed with senior representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and airlines, focussing on manpower deployment, queue management, and enhanced passenger facilitation.

Officials said coordination among stakeholders had been strengthened and additional staff deployed to prevent a repeat of the disruption.