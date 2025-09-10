Kolkata Metro’s Noapara–Airport stretch to begin weekend rides from September 13

Kolkata’s metro network is set to become more accessible on weekends, as the Yellow Line’s newest stretch from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar will now operate services on Saturdays and Sundays starting September 13.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6.5-kilometre extension on August 22.

Services began three days later, on August 25, and was limited to weekdays. The line, which connects Noapara to the airport, has already seen growing ridership.

Earlier this week, the number of commuters travelling on the corridor in a single day crossed the 7,000 mark — a figure that has encouraged Metro authorities to expand operations to weekends.

According to Metro Railway officials, a total of 44 services will be run on Saturdays — 22 in each direction. On Sundays, 40 services will operate, with 20 each way.

The first train on Saturdays will depart Noapara at 7.35 am, while the last service is scheduled for 8.32 pm. On Sundays, operations will start at 8.35 am and continue till 8.22 pm.

Trains will run at 35-minute intervals throughout the day, ensuring steady connectivity for passengers heading to the airport or adjoining neighbourhoods.

The move is expected to provide a major relief to weekend travellers, particularly fliers.