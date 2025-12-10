A.R. Rahman to perform in Kolkata after 13 years as part of The Wonderment Tour

Music composer A.R. Rahman is set to perform in Kolkata as part of The Wonderment Tour in January 2026, according to an announcement made by his official Instagram page.

The upcoming concert will bring the Oscar-winning composer to Kolkata after 13 years.

According to a post by Rahman’s official update page, the concert will take place on 11 January next year.

“#Kolkata, the moment we’ve waited 13 years for is here. Musical maestro @arrahman returns to the City of Joy with his mesmerising Wonderment Tour. Get ready for magic, nostalgia, and the songs that shaped our lives - this isn’t just a concert; it’s a homecoming,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The Wonderment Tour returns to India in January 2026 after a Mumbai premiere and a North American tour in July- August.

The tour celebrates Rahman’s musical legacy, featuring live performances of his most beloved hits.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Extremely happy to hear you live in our City for the 2nd time. First time was in Saltlake Yuva Bharti Kriraangan more than 14 years ago.(sic)” Another fan commented, “Surely going! A Rahmaniac cannot miss this at any cost! Attended all A. R. Rahman concerts in the city so far.”

The concert has been envisioned by Rahman in partnership with Percept Live and is being co-produced by Percept Live, Fair Game, and Jo Entertainment.

Tickets for the event can be booked via District by Zomato.

Rahman secured the fourth spot among India’s most-streamed artists in Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped.

His latest track, Aawaara Angaara from the film Tere Ishk Mein, is currently trending on YouTube.

Following his performance in Kolkata, Rahman will take the stage next in Chennai on 14 February.