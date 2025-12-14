Highway halt turns into home kitchen, Groom signs lifelong Dhoni deal at wedding

Subway Surfers live

1 6 TTO Graphics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh briefly auditioned for a live-action version of Subway Surfers when a young man decided that sitting inside a moving train was far too mainstream. Instead, he chose the roof.

On Saturday afternoon, as the New Delhi–Manduadih Kashi Vishwanath Express pulled out of Maa Belha Devi Dham station in Pratapgarh, 27-year-old Mohammad Anas climbed onto the roof and began sprinting across coaches like it was an Olympic trial. Passengers stared, locals gasped, and social media instantly got fresh content.

Unfortunately for the thrill-seeker, Indian Railways does not support rooftop cardio sessions. Officials quickly cut power to the overhead lines and brought the train to a halt near Naya Mal Godown Road. Nearby railway gates were shut, traffic stalled, and for 40 minutes, an entire stretch of rail waited for one man to finish his unsolicited adventure sport.

Convincing him to come down politely did not work. Eventually, a GRP constable climbed onto the roof and chased him across several coaches, turning the rescue into a scene straight out of a low-budget action film. The man was finally restrained and brought down safely, ending the rooftop marathon.

Train services resumed, passengers exhaled, and the internet added another entry to the growing archive of why safety rules exist. Moral of the story: trains are for travel, not track events.

Highway halt turns into home kitchen, internet fumes

2 6 TTO Graphics.

India’s national highways are designed for speed, safety and long-distance travel. But every once in a while, they also double up as… a family kitchen.

A video doing the rounds online shows a couple casually cooking a full meal at a highway rest area, with a child lounging nearby like it is a Sunday picnic. The stove is out, the ingredients are in place and lunch is clearly the priority.

When questioned by the person filming, the couple calmly explains that this is a rest area and therefore perfectly allowed. End of discussion.

Social media, however, was not ready to digest that logic so easily. Many viewers pointed out that highways are not personal dining rooms and that safety, hygiene and basic civic sense tend to matter when heavy vehicles are zooming past.

Others argued that since the family was not blocking traffic, the outrage was a little overcooked.

The clip quickly turned into a larger debate about public spaces in India, where the line between convenience and chaos is often blurry. Some demanded better-designed rest stops with proper facilities, while others felt the stove-on-the-road approach was a bit too adventurous.

In a country where jugaad knows no boundaries, even the highway seems to have been added to the list of multipurpose spaces. Today traffic corridor, tomorrow kitchen counter.

Before vows, a cricket clause: Groom signs lifelong Dhoni deal at wedding

3 6 TTO Graphics.

For Indian cricket fans, MS Dhoni is not just a former captain. He is an emotion, a belief system and, in one case, a legally declared wedding condition.At a wedding mandap somewhere in India, while priests prepared the sacred fire and relatives adjusted garlands, groom Dhruv Majethia pulled out something far more serious than rings or rituals.

A stamp paper.

On it was a written declaration stating that after marriage, he must be allowed to watch all Chennai Super Kings and RCB matches without objections or negotiations.

Before the seven sacred rounds, the bride, Asima, calmly read out the statement in public. The video soon went viral, not because of romance, but because of the fine print. Below the declaration, Dhruv signed off with a title that summed it all up: a devoted Dhoni and CSK fan and a slightly scared husband.

On Instagram, Dhruv proudly announced that he had secured a lifetime contract even before the wedding rituals were complete. The internet, naturally, approved. Comments hailed him as a true superfan, a strategic thinker and possibly the only man to bring paperwork into a marriage to protect IPL viewing rights.

Love stories come and go. But fandom, as this groom ensured, is forever.

Manali serves snow by the spoon, tourists still pose like it’s Switzerland

Manali has finally cracked the code to year-round snowfall. You don’t need weather, altitude or winter anymore. All you need is one small patch of snow, a lot of imagination and a green cloth pretending to be the Alps.

A viral video shows a tourist discovering what he calls a snow activity zone that looks more like a snow sample. Inside neatly marked boundaries lies a tiny mound of snow, just enough to justify ski suits, rented gear and dramatic photo poses. Tourists are seen clicking pictures, holding ski poles and bending their knees heroically, even though gravity, physics and seasons are clearly on a break.

According to the man filming the video, visitors are being charged for snow activities despite there being barely enough snow to chill a soft drink. He claims the snow is gathered in one corner to create the illusion of winter, while the rest of the landscape stays stubbornly green.

Social media, of course, had fun. Some called it a scam wrapped in ski gloves. Others argued that tourists know exactly what they’re paying for and just want an Instagram winter without waiting for winter. A few suggested a green screen would have been more honest and cheaper.

Jaw power, for raw coconut

4 6 TTO Graphics.

Coconut water is usually nature’s idea of a soft drink, but a viral video proved it can also double up as a dental advertisement.

A clip shared by the Instagram page @india_eat_mania shows an Odia woman calmly doing what most of us wouldn’t attempt even in our wildest moods, peeling an entire green coconut using only her teeth.

No knife, no tools, no hesitation. Just confidence, experience and teeth that clearly fear nothing.

Dressed in a red saree, she bites into the thick green shell and starts tearing it apart as if it were the wrapper of a toffee.

In seconds, the outer layer is off. No struggle, no dramatic pauses. She finishes the job smoothly, pours the coconut water into a paper cup and flashes a proud smile, like someone who knows she has just raised the bar for human abilities.

The internet lost its mind.

The comments section quickly turned into a toothpaste audit.

“Aapke toothpaste mein namak hai?” one user asked, invoking the legendary Colgate line.

“Konsa toothpaste use karti hai?” another demanded, clearly hoping to upgrade their dental routine.

“Waaah didi waah,” many wrote, choosing pure admiration over questions.

One user summed it up with regional pride: “Hamare Odisha mein aisa hi hota hai.”

While most of us struggle with knives, hammers or asking the coconut vendor for help, this woman quietly reminded everyone that sometimes, skill beats tools, and that coconut water hits different when it’s earned with sheer jaw power.

Barmer’s one-day road

5 6 TTO Graphics.

In Barmer’s Jhanakali–Judiya stretch, the road finally arrived after 15 years, and left almost immediately. For locals, it felt less like infrastructure and more like a pop-up event.

This road in the Shiv Assembly constituency was supposed to make life easier. Instead, it became a crash course in low expectations.

Within a day of completion, the surface began breaking apart. By the time vehicles rolled in, the road had already started giving up, like it had places to be.

Videos that went viral show people peeling off the top layer by hand. No tools. No effort.

Villagers allege the contractor laid asphalt directly on sand. According to them, quality checks were missing and PWD officials were missing too.

Meanwhile, the road continues to trend online, doing more rounds on social media than it ever managed on tyres.

Villagers have demanded an inquiry by the district administration and the PWD. They want the contractor punished and the road rebuilt, this time with checks.

‘This is not an airplane’: Uber driver’s reality check to passenger

6 6 TTO Graphics.

In Bengaluru, booking a cab is only half the journey. The real adventure begins when you message the driver. One commuter learned this the hard way after sending what he thought was a harmless text asking if the cab was on the way.

Instead of a reassuring yes or a polite delay, the driver delivered a reality check. If it is urgent, book another. This is not airplane. Message delivered. Cab cancelled. Conversation over.

The stunned passenger shared the exchange on Reddit, explaining that he routinely texts drivers for confirmation and had never been grounded so efficiently before. The screenshot spread fast, striking a chord with Bengalureans who have been through similar phases of hope, confusion and sudden cancellation.

Social media users had plenty to say. Some applauded the driver for his blunt honesty, calling it peak Bengaluru cab culture where sarcasm comes free with the ride. Others pointed out that while it may not be an airplane, basic communication should still be part of the fare.

The incident quickly became a reminder that in the city of startups and tech innovation, customer service still operates on its own unpredictable algorithm. You may not get wings, but you will get perspective.