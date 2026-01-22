49th International Kolkata Book Fair begins at Central Park Mela Ground, Argentina focal country

The 49th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday at the Central Park Mela Ground. For the first time in the fair’s history, widely regarded as the city’s biggest festival after Durga Puja, the focal theme country is Argentina.

Mamata Banerjee was joined at the inauguration by Book Fair president Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, Argentine ambassador to India Mariano Agustín Caucino, and several political leaders and literary figures. The ceremony highlighted the enduring cultural ties between India and Argentina.

The programme opened with singer Indranil Sen’s rendition of Aaro Daao Pran. He was joined by the chief minister.

In his address, Chatterjee recalled that India’s cultural connection with Argentina dates back to Rabindranath Tagore’s 1924 visit to Buenos Aires, where he recuperated at the home of renowned poet Victoria Ocampo.

“Tagore wrote 30 poems during his stay there, and timeless songs such as Ami Chini Go Chini Tomare,” Chatterjee said.

Author Swapnamoy Chakraborty received the Publishers and Booksellers Guild Lifetime Achievement Award from the chief minister. Speaking to My Kolkata, Chakraborty said his new book, Radiowala, will be launched at this year’s fair.

The inauguration was also attended by acclaimed Argentine author Gustavo Canzobre. Additionally, the programme featured musical performances by students of Techno India Public School.

Argentine ambassador Mariano Agustín Caucino said the Argentine pavilion at the fair would offer visitors an in-depth glimpse into the country’s rich literary tradition, featuring discussions with eminent writers. He thanked the organisers and the chief minister for providing a “wonderful opportunity for cultural exchange and enrichment”.

Mamata Banerjee spoke about the fair’s growing popularity. “Last year, 27 lakh people visited the book fair and books worth Rs 23 crore were sold. This year, those numbers are expected to be surpassed. The 49th edition of the Kolkata Book Fair includes 1100 stalls and entry to this fair is absolutely free,” she said.

Apart from Argentina, she noted that 20 other countries are participating this year, including the UK, Germany, China, Australia, Russia, Ukraine, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Nepal.

Special pavilions and halls have also been dedicated to eminent personalities such as Uttam Kumar, Mahasweta Devi and Bhupen Hazarika.

“Books have no boundaries. These days, the habit of reading may have slightly declined because of smartphones, computers and AI, but book lovers are still reading as much as they used to,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee said she enjoys writing, especially while travelling. “I write a little, maybe it’s trifling. I think of myself as a less important person. I am like the downtrodden people,” she said.

She said that she has authored 153 books so far. Nine new titles, both in English and Bengali, were launched at the fair during the inauguration, taking the total to 162. The new releases include SIR – 26 e 26, Amar Rail Bela, Mother Nature of Bengal: Rhymes and Reflections, Amader Para Amader Samadhan, Kotha Bhandar – Prothom Porbo, and In Service of the People.

Announcing a major initiative, Banerjee sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the establishment of Boi Tirtha near the Book Fair ground ahead of the 50th edition of the annual fair next year. Tridib Kumar Chatterjee described the 'boi tirtho' as a book mall and museum.

“Above all, we are humans, and books teach us the value of humanity,” Banerjee said.

The formal directory of the fair was unveiled by the Chief Minister, who also struck a hammer 49 times to officially open the 49th edition of the fair. The ceremony concluded with the national anthems of India and Argentina.

The Argentine pavilion features works by prominent Argentine authors. The titles on display include The Not-So-Secret Diary of a Footballer by Ella Toone, Elena Knows by Claudia Piñeiro, and The Plains by Federico Falco. Bengali translations of select titles are also available.

The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair is on till February 3.