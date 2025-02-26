Maha Shivratri, Dalit Literature Festival and more Kolkata news in pictures

Devotees queue up at the second largest Shiva temple in Asia in the Shivanivas area of Majadia in Krishnaganj block of Nadia. The ‘shivling’ is approximately 11 feet 9 inches tall. Maharaja Krishnachandra Roy is said to have built two Shiva temples and a Ram temple. This temple was completed in 1754Ramit Sarkar
Devotees gather at the Bhukailash Rajbari in Kidderpore’s Karl Marx Sarani on Shivratri on Wednesday. Home to the family deity of the Ghosal family, Shri Shri Patita Paboni, the complex built by Joynarayan Ghosal in 1782 is a Grade I heritage siteAG
Devotees offer prayers at Cossipore Kailash Dham on Shivratri on Wednesday. It has 111 ‘shivlings’ within its premisesArnab Dutta
Shivratri at 300-year-old Durgeshwar Shiv Mandir in NimtalaSoumyajit Dey
Chhau dancers wait to perform at the Dalit Literature Festival at the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan complex on WednesdayMy Kolkata
A business-class sleeper bus parked at the Esplanade terminus. These Volvo buses are in demand among tourists travelling to Purba Medinipur, north Bengal, Durgapur and Asansol. Many of these are equipped with bio-toilets and offer food alsoAmit Datta
Merlin Group hosted an eye camp for 400 villagers in Bishnupur as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts. The camp, organised in collaboration with Rotary Mahanagar Netralaya, provided screenings, surgeries and prescription spectacles to over 275 villagersMy Kolkata