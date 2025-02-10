Madhyamik exams begin, Thai dance drama at Victoria Memorial and more Kolkata news in pictures

A troupe performs classical Thai masked dance drama at Victoria Memorial Hall on Monday evening. The event presented by the Royal Thai consulate Kolkata had West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose as the chief guestSoumyajit Dey
Madhyamik Pariksha, the secondary examination conducted by WBBSE for Class X in Bengal, began on Monday. A total of 9,84,753 examinees appeared for their the first language test on its opening. The exam will end on February 22Ashim Paul
A giant teddy bear has a shopper all smiles at New Market on Teddy Day on Monday ahead of Valentine's DayMy Kolkata
A four-day bird show was held at north Kolkata's Santosh Mitra Square from February 6Suvendu Das