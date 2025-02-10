ADVERTISEMENT

Madhyamik exams begin, Thai dance drama at Victoria Memorial and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day it was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 10.02.25, 08:42 PM
A troupe performs classical Thai masked dance drama at Victoria Memorial Hall on Monday evening. The event presented by the Royal Thai consulate Kolkata had West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose as the chief guest
A troupe performs classical Thai masked dance drama at Victoria Memorial Hall on Monday evening. The event presented by the Royal Thai consulate Kolkata had West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose as the chief guest

Soumyajit Dey
Madhyamik Pariksha, the secondary examination conducted by WBBSE for Class X in Bengal, began on Monday. A total of 9,84,753 examinees appeared for their the first language test on its opening. The exam will end on February 22
Madhyamik Pariksha, the secondary examination conducted by WBBSE for Class X in Bengal, began on Monday. A total of 9,84,753 examinees appeared for their the first language test on its opening. The exam will end on February 22

Ashim Paul
A giant teddy bear has a shopper all smiles at New Market on Teddy Day on Monday ahead of Valentine's Day
A giant teddy bear has a shopper all smiles at New Market on Teddy Day on Monday ahead of Valentine's Day

My Kolkata
A four-day bird show was held at north Kolkata's Santosh Mitra Square from February 6
A four-day bird show was held at north Kolkata's Santosh Mitra Square from February 6

Suvendu Das

