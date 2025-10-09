Light to moderate rain likely in Kolkata till Sunday, IMD issues thunderstorm alert

Kolkata is set to experience spells of light to moderate rain over the next three days, as per a report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The city and several parts of south Bengal, including Howrah, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas, are likely to witness thundershowers until the weekend, IMD has predicted.

As per the mid-day weather bulletin issued on October 9, moderate rain or thundershowers in Kolkata are likely through October 12, with rainfall intensity expected to decrease gradually from October 13 onwards. From October 13 to 16, the city may experience isolated light rain or thundershowers.

The forecast also includes a thunderstorm warning for Kolkata and adjoining districts on October 9 and 10, with gusty winds reaching up to 30–40 kmph and lightning likely at one or two locations. The weather office has cautioned residents to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles during storms and to stay away from water bodies during lightning activity.

Other districts in south Bengal, such as East and West Midnapore, Bankura, and Nadia, are also expected to experience similar conditions, with light to moderate rain through the weekend before the weather stabilises early next week.