Kolkatans shiver at 12 degrees Celsius, health camp at Babughat and other news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 11.01.25, 06:00 PM
(Clockwise from left) An awareness drive at the Ganga Sagar Mela 2025 transit camp at Babughat in Kolkata on Saturday; a sadhu gets his eyes checked at a free health camp and devotees queued up outside
Arnab Dutta
Dense fog and the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 12.3-degree Celsius (recorded at 8.30am at IMD, Alipore) could not deter Kolkatans from not venturing out on the Maidan
Soumyajit Dey
On the eve of Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd birth anniversary, a little boy is attracted by the charisma of the spiritual master’s statue wrapped in polythene
Ashim Paul
Villagers stack up trussed up hay stacks after threshing the rice in Jhargram district
Amit Datta
Sister Nivedita University chancellor Satyam Roy Chowdhury fetes state minister Babul Supriyo at an event to launch BTech in VLSI and semiconductor engineering programme that was followed by panel discussions with industry leaders
My Kolkata

