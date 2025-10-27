ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Devotees, CM Mamata Banerjee join in Chhath Puja celebrations in Kolkata

Ghats and waterbodies across Kolkata saw devotees appear in droves to offer prayers on the occasion of Chhath Puja

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 27.10.25, 06:53 PM
Pictures by Soumyajit Dey and Amit Datta
On Monday, scores of devotees gathered at various ghats across Kolkata to celebrate Chhath Puja, which celebrates the divine bond between the sun god and Chhathi Maiya — givers of life, energy and abundance.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, joined in the celebrations. 

A woman offers prayers at an artificial pond in Northern Park. 

Devotees offer bananas to the goddess at Jaganath Ghat in Burrabazar

Women gather at Jagannath Ghat in Burrabazar to offer prayers 

Devotees stand in waist-deep water, offering Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun 

After the rituals, a woman receives a tika as a symbol of blessing 

Badamtala Ghat was quite packed post sunset as thousands of devotees offered prayers

