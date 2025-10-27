In pictures: Devotees, CM Mamata Banerjee join in Chhath Puja celebrations in Kolkata

1 8 Pictures by Soumyajit Dey and Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, scores of devotees gathered at various ghats across Kolkata to celebrate Chhath Puja, which celebrates the divine bond between the sun god and Chhathi Maiya — givers of life, energy and abundance.

2 8

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, joined in the celebrations.

3 8

A woman offers prayers at an artificial pond in Northern Park.

4 8

Devotees offer bananas to the goddess at Jaganath Ghat in Burrabazar

5 8

Women gather at Jagannath Ghat in Burrabazar to offer prayers

6 8

Devotees stand in waist-deep water, offering Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun

7 8

After the rituals, a woman receives a tika as a symbol of blessing

8 8

Badamtala Ghat was quite packed post sunset as thousands of devotees offered prayers