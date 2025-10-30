In pictures: Kolkata turns global melting pot at the India International Grand Trade Fair 2025

1 12 Photos: Amit Datta

The India International Grand Trade Fair 2025, organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce to mark its 125th year, has transformed City Centre Ground, New Town, into a global bazaar of culture, craft and commerce.Featuring more than 500 stalls from over 20 Indian states and 10 countries, the fair, on till November 3, celebrates trade ties, MSME participation, and artistic exchange — from Middle Eastern ceramics and African woodcrafts to South Asian textiles and Thai trinkets.

Here’s a look at the sights, sounds and colours that have filled the fair’s international pavilions.

Vibrant hand-painted ceramics and intricately patterned pottery from Iran drew crowds with their bold colours and symmetrical Persian motifs, highlighting the country’s long legacy of ceramic artistry.

Egypt’s stall stood out with papyrus paintings, pharaoh figurines, miniature pyramids and golden busts — a celebration of the timeless grandeur of an ancient civilisation.

From marble lions and turtles to ornate lamps and vases, Afghanistan’s artisans showcased the delicate beauty of onyx and stonework, carved with precision and pride.

Dubai’s essence came alive through fragrant attars, aromatic oils, and date-based sweets alongside pistachio white chocolate — offering visitors a sensory slice of Arabian indulgence.

Pastel-toned clips, plush Labubu accessories and playful keychains captured the youthful, trendy energy of Korean pop culture and lifestyle design.

Showcasing African vibrancy, Uganda’s display featured handcrafted wooden sculptures, tribal masks and beaded jewellery, each piece telling stories of community and tradition.

Under the flutter of Thai flags, stalls brimmed with colourful bows, handmade bags and cheerful décor — a charming glimpse into Thailand’s tropical craft scene.

Bangladeshi weavers impressed with their signature muslin saris and traditional handlooms, celebrating their country’s textile heritage of finesse and elegance.

Evening crowds explore the illuminated aisles of the India International Grand Trade Fair 2025 as live art installations, décor and music turn City Centre Ground into a vibrant global street.

The fair’s inclusive spirit shines through as visitors stroll with their pets, adding warmth to the festival of global business and culture.

A young visitor joins artisans in a lively drum session, embodying the fair’s theme of connection through rhythm, craft and joy.