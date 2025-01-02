Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, January 2

Weather forecast for Thursday (2.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 23°C and 14°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.05pm

Sunrise: 6.17am

Yesterday’s weather update (1.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 22.8°C (-2.3)

Minimum: 14.2°C (0)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 96%

Minimum: 61%

Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (2.1.2025) till 11.20am.

Drop in Celsius

The Celsius dipped to 14.2 degrees in Kolkata on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the second spell of chill this winter. Met officials attributed the chill to the cold and dry northerly and north-westerly winds. The winds dragged the day temperature down as well. The Met office recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8 degrees in Alipore. It was three notches below normal.

The chill is likely to stay for a couple of days before a western disturbance, which is expected to set in over northwest India on January 4, pushes the mercury up, said a Met official. The minimum temperature in Kolkata was in the 12-14 degree range between December 12 and 16 before going up. So far, December 15 was the coldest day of the season in Kolkata, with a minimum of 12.5 degrees.