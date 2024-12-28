ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Saturday, December 28

Published 28.12.24, 11:12 AM
For representational purposes File photograph

Weather forecast for Saturday (28.12.2024)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be around 27°C and 17°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.01pm

Sunrise: 6.15am

Yesterday’s weather update (27.12.2024)

Temperature

Maximum: 26.6°C (+1)

Minimum: 19.2°C (+4.7)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 89%

Minimum: 43%

Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Saturday (28.12.2024)

WBSU vice-chancellor

Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee has been appointed full-term vice-chancellor of West Bengal State University, Barasat. The Bengal governor, the ex-officio chancellor of the state universities, made the appointment on Friday from a list of candidates drawn up by a Supreme Court-appointed search committee and set in order of preference by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

