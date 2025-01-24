Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, January 24

Weather forecast for Friday (24.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 27°C and 17°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.20pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (23.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 27°C (+1.2)

Minimum: 16.8°C(+2.7)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 88%

Minimum: 59%

Till 11.30am, Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Friday (24.1.2025)

Metro services hit

Metro services on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) were disrupted on Thursday evening after a woman fell on the tracks at Kavi Nazrul (Garia Bazar) station. The woman fell on the tracks just as a Dakshineswar-bound train was approaching the platform around 4.30pm, said a Metro official. A power block had to be taken before she could be lifted. She was admitted to Peerless Hospital. From 4.30pm to 5.20pm, the carrier ran a truncated service between Tollygunge and Dakshineswar. Services on the full stretch resumed after that.

Railway power block

Thursday was the first day of a four-day ‘mega power block’ on the Dum Dum-Dankuni section of the Sealdah division, which has led to the cancellation of scores of local trains between Sealdah and Dankuni. The disruption inconvenienced many passengers. Tens of thousands of daily commuters switch to the Sealdah division at Dankuni.

Twenty-two pairs of EMU locals between Sealdah and Dankuni have been cancelled on each day from January 23 to 26. "As such, there will be no local train movement between Sealdah and Dankuni during this period," said an official. The block is needed for renovation of a railway bridge between Bally Ghat and Bally Halt.