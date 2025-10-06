Kolkata wakes up to grey skies, high humidity; rain and thunderstorms expected on October 7-8

On Monday, Kolkata woke up to overcast skies, high humidity and the prospect of more rain through the day, as the city eased into what looks set to be a damp start to the week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Kolkata, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4°C, nearly 3.4°C below normal, while the minimum stood at 25.4°C, a slight drop aided by persistent cloud cover. Humidity levels swung between 86% and 97%, keeping the air sticky even as the mercury dipped.

For the next 24 hours, the forecast for Kolkata and its neighbourhood points to a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Over the next few days, the city can expect intermittent showers and thunderstorm activity, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain. Day temperatures are likely to stay around 31-32°C, with nights settling at 25-26°C, keeping the weather muggy despite the showers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has issued thunderstorm and lightning warnings for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and neighbouring districts, advising residents to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles and to stay away from water bodies during storms.

The wet spell in the city is part of a broader active monsoon phase over Gangetic West Bengal, fuelled by a cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar. Sagar Island, Harinkhola and Digha each received 8cm of rainfall, while Canning recorded 5cm, signalling widespread monsoon activity across south Bengal. In north Bengal, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts also saw heavy showers and gusty winds in isolated pockets.

While no special warnings have been issued for fishermen along the West Bengal coast, city dwellers should brace for cloudy skies, bursts of rain and a continuation of the sticky, monsoon-soaked atmosphere through the week.