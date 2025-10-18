Kolkata Metro to operate only 120 Green Line services on Kali Puja

Kolkata Metro will operate fewer trains on the Green Line this Kali Puja, with 120 services, 60 in each direction, to run on October 20, instead of the usual 226.

According to a statement on Saturday, the first train will leave Howrah Maidan for Salt Lake Sector V at 8:00 am (instead of 6:30 am), while the corresponding service from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan will start at 8:02 am (instead of 6:39 am).

ADVERTISEMENT

The last train will depart Howrah Maidan for Salt Lake Sector V at 10:45 pm (instead of 9:45 pm) and Salt Lake Sector V for Howrah Maidan at 10:47 pm (instead of 9:47 pm).

“Revised timings will be applicable only on the Green Line,” Metro Railway said in the release.

There will be no changes in services on the Blue, Orange, Purple, or Yellow lines.