Kolkata: Metro services resume after nearly two-hour disruption on Blue Line

Kolkata Metro services on the Blue Line returned to normal around 2.25 pm on Wednesday, nearly two hours after a crack was detected on the track near MG Road station, bringing a brief period of chaos and inconvenience for commuters to an end.

According to an update on the Metro’s official mobile app Amar Metro Kolkata, “Through services in between Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram in Blue Line restored at 02:25 pm.”

Earlier in the afternoon, the disruption had led to a suspension of services between Sahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar, on both up and down routes.

The issue first surfaced around 12.45 pm when a Metro train was halted at Maidan station after failing to receive a signal to move forward.

Confused commuters were unsure whether to wait or find alternate transport.

After a short delay, announcements were made informing passengers that services had been suspended.

Many passengers deboarded, while some remained inside the halted train. The train was later allowed to move up to Chandni Chowk, where commuters were again asked to deboard as operations in both directions were stopped.

The disruption, which lasted for nearly two hours, caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers during the busy midday hours.