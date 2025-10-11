Kolkata Metro services on Blue Line resume after signal glitch on Saturday afternoon

Kolkata Metro services were disrupted on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram) on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, a signal issue occurred at Dum Dum station, leading to a temporary suspension of services between Dakshineswar and Girish Park. Metro operations were halted on both the up and down lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till 1.45pm, services had not returned to normal.

Right now services have resumed but trains on the Blue Line are still not running on schedule.

Metro Rail sources said that the signal glitch at Dum Dum station was noticed around Saturday afternoon. As a result, metro services were temporarily disrupted. Engineers from the metro department rushed to the spot to resolve the issue.

Passengers, meanwhile, claimed that the services were still far from normal, with trains running much later than scheduled, stopping for as long as 10 minutes at some stations and up to 15 minutes at others.

According to reports, Metro’s chief public relations officer, SS Kannan, stated that the signaling system at Dum Dum is automated, and one of the points malfunctioned, causing a temporary disruption. Services had to be completely halted for some time before being restored manually. The metro authorities admitted that trains were still not running on time and assured that efforts were underway to fix the problem quickly.

Just three days ago, a point malfunction had occurred at Dakshineswar station, bringing services between Dakshineswar and Noapara to an abrupt halt. Metro operations between those two stations remained suspended for nearly an hour before being restored after repairs.

Recently, a crack was detected in one of the pillars at Kavi Subhash, the terminal station on the Blue Line, forcing authorities to shut it down and designate Shahid Khudiram as the new terminal station.

Since then, passenger inconvenience has only worsened, with services often disrupted due to technical glitches.