The Heritage College

Heritage College’s Nritya Vogue’26 Lights Up Kolkata with Dance, Fashion and Talent

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
14:37 PM
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The Heritage College witnessed an electrifying celebration of art and creativity as its Dance Club Parant and Fashion Club Belleza successfully hosted Nritya Vogue’26 on April 27, 2026. Held at the iconic Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, the event brought together talented performers from reputed institutions, creating a vibrant platform that seamlessly blended dance, fashion, and artistic expression.

The Heritage College witnessed an electrifying celebration of art and creativity as its Dance Club Parant and Fashion Club Belleza successfully hosted Nritya Vogue’26 on April 27, 2026. Held at the iconic Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, the event brought together talented performers from reputed institutions, creating a vibrant platform that seamlessly blended dance, fashion, and artistic expression. The Heritage College

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The fest commenced with a graceful inauguration ceremony that highlighted the legacy and achievements of both organising clubs. The occasion was elevated by the presence of renowned Bharatnatyam dancer and choreographer Dr. Arkadev Bhattacharya, whose insightful address inspired participants and attendees alike. The opening performance by a student artist set an engaging tone, capturing the audience’s attention from the very beginning.

The fest commenced with a graceful inauguration ceremony that highlighted the legacy and achievements of both organising clubs. The occasion was elevated by the presence of renowned Bharatnatyam dancer and choreographer Dr. Arkadev Bhattacharya, whose insightful address inspired participants and attendees alike. The opening performance by a student artist set an engaging tone, capturing the audience’s attention from the very beginning. The Heritage College

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Nritya Vogue’26 featured a diverse lineup of competitions that celebrated both traditional and contemporary art forms. Nrityadhani – Eastern Group Dance showcased a harmonious blend of classical and modern eastern styles, with Shri Shikshayatan College emerging as the winner.

Nritya Vogue’26 featured a diverse lineup of competitions that celebrated both traditional and contemporary art forms. Nrityadhani – Eastern Group Dance showcased a harmonious blend of classical and modern eastern styles, with Shri Shikshayatan College emerging as the winner. The Heritage College

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The high-energy Nach Knockout – The Dance Faceoff delivered intense performances, with UEM College clinching the top spot. Meanwhile, Two to Tango – Bollywood Duo captivated audiences with its vibrant choreography and chemistry, where The Heritage College secured first place.

The high-energy Nach Knockout – The Dance Faceoff delivered intense performances, with UEM College clinching the top spot. Meanwhile, Two to Tango – Bollywood Duo captivated audiences with its vibrant choreography and chemistry, where The Heritage College secured first place. The Heritage College

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Adding a creative twist, Fashion Flick combined fashion, photography, and makeup artistry into a visually compelling showcase. The Heritage College teams dominated the segment, securing both the winner and first runner-up positions, while The Heritage Academy claimed second place. The event drew enthusiastic participation from multiple institutions, reflecting its growing reputation as a dynamic inter-college platform.

Adding a creative twist, Fashion Flick combined fashion, photography, and makeup artistry into a visually compelling showcase. The Heritage College teams dominated the segment, securing both the winner and first runner-up positions, while The Heritage Academy claimed second place. The event drew enthusiastic participation from multiple institutions, reflecting its growing reputation as a dynamic inter-college platform. The Heritage College

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Judges from diverse creative backgrounds, including Trina Roy, Adhiraj Nag Ray, Sharmila Bhattacharya, Manpreet Singh, and Sayantan Dutta, brought valuable insights, ensuring high standards of evaluation.

Judges from diverse creative backgrounds, including Trina Roy, Adhiraj Nag Ray, Sharmila Bhattacharya, Manpreet Singh, and Sayantan Dutta, brought valuable insights, ensuring high standards of evaluation. The Heritage College

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Beyond competition, Nritya Vogue’26 stood as a celebration of passion, teamwork, and artistic innovation. From soulful performances to high-octane dance battles and imaginative fashion displays, every segment reflected dedication and creative excellence. The event not only highlighted emerging talent but also reinforced the cultural ethos nurtured by The Heritage College. Concluding on a high note, Nritya Vogue’26 left behind a trail of inspiration and memorable moments, setting a new benchmark for future editions while strengthening its identity as a premier cultural fest in Kolkata’s academic landscape.

Beyond competition, Nritya Vogue’26 stood as a celebration of passion, teamwork, and artistic innovation. From soulful performances to high-octane dance battles and imaginative fashion displays, every segment reflected dedication and creative excellence. The event not only highlighted emerging talent but also reinforced the cultural ethos nurtured by The Heritage College. Concluding on a high note, Nritya Vogue’26 left behind a trail of inspiration and memorable moments, setting a new benchmark for future editions while strengthening its identity as a premier cultural fest in Kolkata’s academic landscape. The Heritage College

Last updated on 05 May 2026
14:38 PM
The Heritage College College fest inter-college fest
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