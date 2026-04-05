‘Glam on the Ganges’: Fashion show at Nautilus highlights three distinct style narratives

Glam on the Ganges, a fashion and lifestyle showcase featuring designs by couturiers Neha Tulsyan, Khushboo Agarwal and Chandri Mukherjee, unfolded at The Nautilus on April 4. From resort wear and handmade saris to blingy party ensembles, the show offered a panorama of fashion that transcended occasions and gender binaries.

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“The designs on display are not just bold, but also inclusive. We have representatives from different communities as our showstoppers as we want to extend our support to everyone,” said curator Anita Dutta.

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Co-curator Soumi Dutta echoed the sentiment. “The platform proudly supports gender-neutral expression and the LGBTQ+ community, making the runway a space for individuality, authenticity and confidence,” she added.

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Set against the Ganges, the evening unfolded in three distinct fashion narratives, transforming the deck of The Nautilus into an immersive runway experience.

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The first segment showcased designs by Neha Tulsyan. “I have been in this field for 20 years. I have blended retro elements like polka dots and floral motifs with a contemporary twist to create a unique flavour,” Tulsyan told My Kolkata.

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Tulsyan’s collection featured black-and-white ensembles with breezy, relaxed silhouettes.

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Fashion designer Indroneel Mukherjee turned showstopper for the segment. “The pairing of black and white is perfect,” he said.

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The second segment featured designs by Chandri Mukherjee from her Baishakhi collection, which pays tribute to the elegance of the six-yard drape. “I began my journey at Bangalore Fashion Week in 2015. Since then, I have worked with Baluchari, kantha and jamdani. This summer collection carries an Indo-Western aesthetic,” she said.

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Actress Payel Mukherjee opened the sequence in a green corset blouse paired with a black-and-pink printed sari.

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The collection included saris, dresses, statement blouses, kurtas and elegant dhoti drapes for men. “These are everyday wear saris, not just premium or occasion wear,” Chandri noted.

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Showstoppers for the segment included Indroneel Mukherjee and actors Angshuman Gupta, Neel Bhattacharya and Sairity Banerjee. “I’m happy to be part of this show. The venue is beautiful, and Chandri’s designs are for everyone. They strike the right balance between style and comfort,” said Neel.

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The finale featured party-ready couture by Khushboo Agarwal, founder of label Cia Moda. “I am 40. Life is not perfect, but your clothes can be,” she quipped ahead of the show.

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Agarwal’s collection featured sequined, high-fashion ensembles ideal for nightlife and celebrations.

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Actress Payel Mukherjee turned showstopper for this sequence.

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