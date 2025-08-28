Kolkata civic body's dog licences find few takers amid low awareness, website glitches

Loopholes in Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) dog licensing process have come to light amid a renewed push to make the civic body’s licence mandatory for dog owners in the city.

Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh recently warned of penalties against pet parents who fail to get a KMC dog licence, a development that led many pet owners to check for provisions of applying for a dog licence online.

The system, which has been in place for years, remained largely unknown to pet owners until KMC’s latest mandate.

A rule that existed only on paper

According to the KMC Act of 1980, every pet dog, foreign or Indian breed, must have a licence issued by the corporation. Yet, for decades, few pet owners have applied.

The earlier offline process was “notoriously cumbersome”, say pet parents. Many who went to KMC offices in the past complained of being sent from desk to desk without officials knowing where to direct them. This led to disinterest and low response.

Amit Halder, a resident of south Kolkata and pet parent to four Labradors, recalled his unsuccessful attempt to apply for a dog licence offline. “I tried long back, but officials had no idea about it. I had to return. Now I see it’s available online and the fee is Rs 150 per dog per year. I will try again,” he said.

His story echoes the frustration of many others.

An online system that is a test of patience

In recent years, KMC shifted the process online, hoping to make it easier. However, the website is riddled with technical issues. Pet parents report that the portal often lags, while application fields lack clarity on what details to enter and how to enter them.

As a result, many who attempt online registration give up midway.

“I was trying to register from my phone, but multiple glitches occurred. Finally, I gave up thinking I’ll try from the laptop,” Moumita Das, a pet parent to a golden retriever, said.

Vaccination card mandate adds another layer of confusion

The rules also require an updated vaccination card, specifically proof of annual Anti Rabies Vaccination (ARV) from the age of one month till the present time. The vaccination record must carry the signature and sticker of a registered veterinary practitioner. Without this, a licence cannot be issued even if the fee is paid.

This condition has added to the confusion. Many pet owners, unaware of the requirement, feel caught off guard.

Meanwhile, misinformation circulating on social media about the licensing has been misleading many, further complicating matters for dog owners trying to follow the rules.

“KMC website should have easy accessibility to the registration process with proper guidelines. It keeps glitching,” said Aditya A, a pet parent to a five-year-old Beagle.

Lack of awareness and communication





For years, KMC has not promoted the pet licence, leaving most of Kolkata’s dog owners unaware of its existence.

Even today, there are no public campaigns or awareness drives. When My Kolkata reached out to Atin Ghosh, he refused to comment.

The developments come at a time when the city is already discussing issues of stray dog management and pet ownership rules.

Kolkata pet parents now worry that without transparency and a smoother system, the licensing rule will remain more of a hurdle than a safeguard.