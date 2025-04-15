ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Kolkata celebrates Poila Baisakh with ‘haal khata’, ‘prabhat pheri’, and more

Glimpses of traditional celebrations from across Kolkata marking the beginning of the Bengali New Year 1432

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 15.04.25, 06:03 PM
Devotees started the first day of the Bengali New Year by offering prayers at the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata
Amit Ghosh
A young woman takes selfies with the idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi on the Kalighat Skywalk
Amit Ghosh
Cultural performances marked the beginning of Poila Baisakh celebrations by Pathuriaghata Panch Palli at the Jadunath Mallick Rajbari in Pathuriaghata
Amit Datta
‘Prabhat Pheri’ — an intrinsic part of traditional Poila Baisakh celebrations, was observed with gusto by a group taking out a rally from Ganguly Bagan to Sukanta Setu
Soumyajit Dey
Business owners marked their business journals — ‘haal khata’ in Bengali — with ‘sindoor’, after praying to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat Temple. ‘Haal khata’ means updating the ledger. On Poila Baisakh, customers are invited to close the old ledger, settle previous debts and open a new chapter. They also offer the customers sweet and gifts, wishing a prosperous business relationship
Soumyajit Dey
A rally with traditional Bengali elements like ‘haat pakha’ and ‘haatey tana rickshaw’ was organised by councillor Minakshi Gangopadhyay at Deshbandhu Park
