In pictures: Kolkata celebrates Poila Baisakh with ‘haal khata’, ‘prabhat pheri’, and more

Devotees started the first day of the Bengali New Year by offering prayers at the Kalighat Temple in KolkataAmit Ghosh
A young woman takes selfies with the idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi on the Kalighat SkywalkAmit Ghosh
Cultural performances marked the beginning of Poila Baisakh celebrations by Pathuriaghata Panch Palli at the Jadunath Mallick Rajbari in PathuriaghataAmit Datta
‘Prabhat Pheri’ — an intrinsic part of traditional Poila Baisakh celebrations, was observed with gusto by a group taking out a rally from Ganguly Bagan to Sukanta SetuSoumyajit Dey
Business owners marked their business journals — ‘haal khata’ in Bengali — with ‘sindoor’, after praying to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat Temple. ‘Haal khata’ means updating the ledger. On Poila Baisakh, customers are invited to close the old ledger, settle previous debts and open a new chapter. They also offer the customers sweet and gifts, wishing a prosperous business relationshipSoumyajit Dey