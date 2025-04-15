In pictures: Kolkata celebrates Poila Baisakh with ‘haal khata’, ‘prabhat pheri’, and more

5 6

Business owners marked their business journals — ‘haal khata’ in Bengali — with ‘sindoor’, after praying to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat Temple. ‘Haal khata’ means updating the ledger. On Poila Baisakh, customers are invited to close the old ledger, settle previous debts and open a new chapter. They also offer the customers sweet and gifts, wishing a prosperous business relationship