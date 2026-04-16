Kolkata braces for sticky spell with humidity set to spike after brief thundershowers

A brief spell of rain and thunderstorms offered Kolkata some respite on Thursday, but the bigger picture this week is the return of oppressive humidity that is set to make conditions uncomfortable across the city.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely on April 16 and April 17, with wind speeds reaching up to 50 to 60 kmph in parts of south Bengal.

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For Kolkata, this could translate into cloudy skies, passing showers and a marginal dip in daytime temperatures, bringing the maximum down to around 33°C to 34°C and the minimum hovering near 26°C.

The relief, however, will be short-lived. From April 18, rainfall activity is expected to taper off, making way for clearer skies.

By April 19, humidity will begin to climb sharply, with hot and humid conditions forecast to set in across south Bengal.

Between April 19 and April 22, Kolkata is likely to see dry weather with rising temperatures. The maximum temperature is expected to gradually climb to around 36°C to 38°C, while minimum temperatures may settle between 27°C and 29°C. What will make the days particularly taxing is the high moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, pushing relative humidity levels up and amplifying the discomfort.

Weather officials have warned that the combination of heat and humidity could lead to uneasy conditions, especially during the late morning and afternoon hours. The advisory suggests limiting outdoor exposure between 11am and 4pm and ensuring adequate hydration.

In typical Kolkata fashion, the city is set to swing from stormy skies to its familiar, sweat-soaked routine, with humidity once again taking centrestage.