Knights of the Caribbean add a Trinidadian touch to Chicken Kosha

A dish so hot and so iconic most can’t handle it, but Dwayne Bravo, the KKR mentor, thought otherwise. The Trinidadian jokingly said, “I'm hot enough, so I don’t need these dishes!” as Caribbean flair met Bengali cuisine.

In a cultural exchange that transcended boundaries of sport and cuisine, West Indian stars Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell brought their Caribbean charisma to the kitchen in the latest episode of KKR’s cooking show ‘Knight Bite,’ presented by TTK Prestige.

The fifth episode of Knight Bite, titled ‘West Indies meets Chicken Kosha’, featured the trio immersing themselves in Bengali culinary traditions while adding their Trinidadian touch to the famous Bengali dish Kosha Murgir Mangsho.

The cultural connection was immediate as the cricketers engaged in friendly banter with host and chef Kunal Kapur over whether the dish should be called ‘chicken curry’ or ‘curry chicken.

As the chef demonstrated the traditional preparation using mustard oil and potatoes — staples in Bengali cuisine — the West Indian stars shared insights about their homeland’s culinary treasures.

“No, the right way is curry chicken,” insisted Bravo with playful conviction, explaining that in Trinidad and Tobago, the terminology matters. “If we come on national TV and say chicken curry, the entire country is going to beat us,” he joked, giving viewers a glimpse into the serious business of food in Trinidadian culture.

“If you want fast food, there's a thing in the West Indies called ‘doubles’,” Bravo explained, describing a street food made of chickpeas and dough, similar to parantha with chickpea curry. He also highlighted ‘bake and shark’ and ‘roti’ as “must-try whenever you come to Trinidad and Tobago.”

The cooking session also revealed new aspects of the cricketers’ personalities. When asked about their academic performances, all three champions confessed to being better at cricket than studies. “Was I good in school? Not at all!” Bravo admitted candidly, while Narine shared a similar sentiment.

In an endearing moment, Sunil Narine opened up about his signature hairstyles, which have become his trademark over the years. “Styling hair is something I started a long while ago. And it just stuck with me,” he shared, revealing that his family was initially skeptical about his experimental looks before they ‘grew on them’.

Bravo also revealed his Bollywood aspirations, sharing that Shah Rukh Khan — KKR’s owner and Bollywood superstar — had promised him a movie role if he won trophies for the Trinbago Knight Riders (who play in the Caribbean Premier League). “I won four trophies,” Bravo said proudly.

The episode concluded with a beautiful fusion meal — Bengali chicken curry with Trinidadian spices, accompanied by paratha and rice. Ever prepared, Andre Russell pulled out his Caribbean hot sauce from his pocket, adding the final Trinidadian touch to the Bengali feast.

This episode of ‘Knight Bite’ showcased how cricket and cuisine can bridge cultural divides. As these West Indian stars embraced Bengali culinary traditions while proudly sharing their own, they demonstrated that food, like cricket, has the power to bring diverse worlds together.