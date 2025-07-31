Mamata Banerjee rolls out wish list for Durga Puja 2025

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening rolled out her wish list for Durga Puja 2025.

To the Durga Puja organisers: “Drawing crowds is fine. But it should not be at the cost of people’s lives. Don’t do anything that could lead to a dangerous situation.”

To the media: “You try to create a competition between the organisers. A has drawn more crowds than B. Don’t get into the crowd competition. Rather, just show the people. Every Puja is a Puja. Why is the Durga Puja organised by Bobby (Mayor and minister Firhad Hakim), Aroop (Housing minister Aroop Biswas) and Sujit (State fire services minister Sujit Bose) only shown? Show others as well. Only some people are getting coverage. Others are not getting a chance. Think different.”

For safety: “Keep separate entry and exit gates. There should be adequate public address system inside the pandal and outside, with the organisers as well as the police.

CM Mamata Banerjee at the meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday

Look after international guests: “There are many international visitors who visit Kolkata during Durga Puja. Maybe you don’t get to recognise them. Visitors come from other states as well. Ensure that no visitor faces any trouble during Durga Puja.”

On ambience: “Welfare schemes and health schemes of the government and dos and don’ts inside the pandals should be there for the people to follow. It should not be clumsy but soothing.”

From homes to the pandal and back: “Keeping the crowd in mind during the festival, the transport department should ensure more vehicles are there on the road. This does not mean getting more vehicles, rather increasing the frequency. The chief secretary should speak with Metro that the services are frequent during the festive days and also the local trains coming from North and South 24-Parganas.”

What the CM will do during the festive days: “I start the inauguration of Durga Puja before Mahalaya… At home I switch channels to see the Durga Puja in the districts. They are doing very well. The themes that they come up with… we cannot even imagine… I will be monitoring the situation all through the night.”