Recycled art, budding talent take centre stage at Charubasona art exhibition

A new wave of contemporary art swept through the Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts – Charubasona this week, as artist Angana Mukherjee and her team celebrated some of the most eminent pillars of the art world during a three-day Art & Craft Exhibition, which opened its doors on July 29.

The inaugural ceremony of the show was attended by painter Jogen Chowdhury and photographer Madhu Sarkar.

The event was also attended by Smriti Lala, principal of Rag Anurag Music Research Academy and wife of the late Chief Justice Amitava Lala.

The exhibition put up a display of artworks ranging from painting, handicraft and recycled art. The exhibition featured artworks by both Angana Mukherjee and her students. Angana Mukherjee and her team have also put up stalls of their artworks for sale.

From realistic to abstract, every art form was given a space on the walls.

Located at Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Charubasona was founded by Chowdhury in 2019.

Angana Mukherjee shared that her primary goal with the exhibition was to nurture her students' talent and inspire them to pursue art as a career. She aimed to help them appreciate the beauty of art in everyday objects and bring creativity to even the smallest things.

One of the key highlights of the exhibition was the recycled art on display. According to Angana, the team aimed to spread awareness and encourage others to use recycled products, promoting sustainability and reducing waste.

The exhibition concluded on Thursday, July 31.