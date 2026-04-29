Jai Jawan! Bengal Assembly elections — from a central forces’ POV

The West Bengal Assembly Elections this year has brought with it a contingent of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Approximately 2.4 lakh CAPF personnel have been deployed across the state for the last phase of polling on April 29, in addition to the state police.

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A multi-control CAPF room has been set up in Kolkata to keep watch over developments during Phase 2 polling in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

“With our troops at Raghabpur, Diamond Harbour, the morale remains high. Committed to fear-free, fair and transparent elections for West Bengal Assembly,” said a social media post from the Central Reserve Police Force office handle.

My Kolkata spoke with a few jawans posted in Kolkata.

“I am from the Bihar regiment, and I have to come to Kolkata for the first time. I arrived here 10 days ago, it is unsure when my orders will come for the next duty posting,” said a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted at Gariahat police checking naka.

“It has been peaceful in Kolkata so far, there have been no reports of violence here. We are here 24/7, in shifts, so we are always vigilant,” added the jawan.

Termed ‘Operation Trust’, CRPF have been updating their social media accounts with daily activities across all constituencies from Phase Two of the election.

“Confidence, security, and vigilance — CAPFs are actively engaging with local residents across districts to create a secure atmosphere for free and fair polling. Democracy is strengthened at every step,” said an official of CRPF division in Bengal.

Two jawans posted at Belgharia, under the Baranagar constituency, spoke of their favourite snacks in the grocery shops near Belgharia bridge.

“The local fruits are very tasty, especially the pomelo. We are from the Bihar regiment, and we have been posted here in the nearby school for seven days,” said a jawan in line for some biscuits.

“The locals have been curious, asking us all kinds of questions, but we cannot answer everything, as we are on active duty,” added the jawan.