‘It feels unreal’: Kolkata’s Bipaasha Paul strikes gold twice at national karate championships

Just hours after returning from Dehradun, Bipaasha Paul was already back at practice. Fresh off winning two gold medals at the 4th Karate India Organisation (KIO) National Championships 2025, the young karateka from Kolkata is still soaking it all in.

“I’ve always dreamed of getting a national gold,” said Bipaasha, her voice brimming with excitement. “This is my first KIO National gold medal, and to win it by beating someone I had previously lost to twice… it feels unreal.”

Representing the Karate Association of Bengal, Bipaasha, who was recently felicitated at The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025, was selected through a rigorous state-level process to compete in the Cadet Female Individual Kata and the Junior Female Team Kata categories. She won gold in both, helping Bengal secure 4th place overall among 23 states.

Bipaasha with her twin golds

Her team – consisting of Chitralekha Kar, 14, and Diya Roy, 15, – also claimed All-India Rank 1 in the Junior Female Team Kata division. “We practised day and night to get here,” Bipaasha shared. “To see our team reach national rank 1 is incredibly fulfilling.”

All three girls train under Hanshi Premjit Sen at his Martial Arts Academy in Salt Lake, Kolkata — a name synonymous with elite karate training in India.

Bipaasha recalls, “Before the event, my coach told me, ‘You’ve got the skill, you’ve got the mindset. Just focus and give your best — the gold is within reach.’ That stayed with me.”

(L-R) Chitralekha Kar, Diya Roy and Bipaasha with their gold medals in the Junior Female Team Kata event

Bipaasha’s proudest moment came when she faced a top competitor she had previously lost to twice. “I had been preparing day and night after returning from South Africa, just so I could finally beat her — and I did.”

Now ranked number 1 in India in the Cadet Female Kata category, Bipaasha has earned a place at the South Asian Karate Federation (SAKF) Championship in Sri Lanka this July, followed by the Asian Karate Championships in September, and the World Championships in October.

The Bengal Cadet Female Kata team received their medals from the Karate India Organisation president

At home, the atmosphere is electric. “Everyone’s extremely happy,” she said. “My mom is overjoyed — she knows how much this means to me.”

With nearly 150 medals already displayed on a custom rack at home, Bipaasha laughed: “It’s a big rack, but it’s starting to run out of space. I’ll make room. I’m not done yet.”