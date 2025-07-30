Panic grips New Town residents as snakes appear on roads, in drains, at housing complexes

Kolkata-based content writer Seema Mandal on Wednesday had a surprise encounter with a snake while walking back home from a market at New Town. But the sighting of the serpent did not come as a shocker to her. She had spotted snakes — even bigger ones — in the area before.

“The other day, I was walking home and saw several snakes in the drain. Waterlogging brings them out,” said the Narayanpur resident.

Residents of New Town, home to several BPOs and MNCs, often have stories about snake encounters to share during monsoons — and this rainy season is no different.

Sample this: professional photographer Nairit Datta Gupta spotted not one but two snakes on a rainy evening near Smritiban Park in New Town this week.

“Another time it was near Sankalpa Housing (near Axis Mall). It was right in front of me,” said Gupta.

But not all these snakes shy away from humans. Some of them attack, Gupta said.

During the monsoon in 2023, two New Town residents died of snakebite — both in the month of July. These incidents occurred near Downtown Mall.

“I remember the headlines clearly. On July 8, 2023, a 23-year-old man died, and just days later, on July 19, 2023, another man died while playing football,” Gupta said.

From grassy patches and parks to waterlogged drains and high-rise societies, snakes are appearing in unexpected places in New Town, say residents.

Food vlogger Souvik Bhattacharya confirmed the seasonal visits at Shapoorji Housing Complex.

“We’ve seen all kinds of snakes, even a cobra. That’s why we always keep snake-catching equipment at home. It’s especially worrying when children are playing or people are out for morning walks,” he said.

On Tuesday, some residents spotted Russell's Viper and Monocled Cobra in the area, as per reports.

It’s not just the rain, but rapid urbanisation, poor waste management and habitat destruction that are pushing reptiles into human spaces, according to wildlife conservationist Nirit Datta.

“When there's garbage everywhere, it attracts rodents. And where there are rodents, there are snakes. It’s basic science of the food chain,” he said.

The solution lies in preparedness. “The forest department should train common citizens and give them rescue licences. Security guards and society staff need to be made aware and trained. We can't expect a thinly stretched department to reach everywhere in time,” he added.

NKDA advisory: Avoid grassy patches, dimly lit areas

In response to the increasing fear and sightings, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has issued an official snake SOP for residents. The advisory, released earlier this month, urges citizens to avoid grassy patches, refrain from walking barefoot or wearing shorts in dimly lit areas, and spray carbolic acid around homes and gardens as a deterrent.

In the SOP, NKDA urges residents to call on emergency helpline numbers 033 2334 0234 and 1800 103 7652 upon spotting snakes.

What to do if bitten?

Dr Purusatyam Chakraborty, consultant and head of emergency at CMRI, stressed that snakebites are a medical emergency that require quick action. “Avoid walking through waterlogged areas and always wear high boots if you can,” he advised.

If bitten, “stay calm and try to immobilise the limb. Keep the affected part below heart level and use a splint if you have one. Avoid tight tourniquets, cutting or sucking the wound. These do more harm than good,” he said.

Chakraborty explained that swelling may occur quickly, so it is crucial to remove tight clothing or jewellery near the bite. “Wash the wound gently and reach the nearest emergency centre immediately,” he added.

Anti-venom remains the only definitive treatment. “Time is critical. Doctors will need to perform a clotting test to see if the venom is haemotoxic and check for neurotoxic signs too,” Chakraborty warned.

Admission is mandatory for all snakebite patients, even if symptoms are mild initially. “Try to remember what the snake looked like, but don’t attempt to catch it. Observation and further treatment are essential, and tetanus prophylaxis is also given,” he said.