18 Under 18 Awards

Meet Karate Prodigy, Bipaasha Paul, Winner of 18 Under 18 Awards 2025

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 May 2025
15:12 PM

Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Fresh off winning The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025, she sat down with us to reflect on her journey, her dreams, and what drives her to push forward every day
On the national front, Bipaasha is currently ranked 1st in Cadet Kata by the Karate-Do Association of Bengal (KAB) and is a two-time East India Zonal Champion

Fourteen-year-old Bipaasha Paul, a Class 9 student at The Heritage School, Kolkata, is rapidly emerging as one of India’s brightest karate talents. Ranked 2nd nationally by the Karate India Organisation (KIO) in 2024, Bipaasha has already made her mark on the international stage with a series of outstanding performances. Fresh off winning The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025, she sat down with us to reflect on her journey, her dreams, and what drives her to push forward every day.

Winning The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, she said, “I feel extremely good and have a sense of accomplishment that hard work brings rewards. The award has helped me spread the message that one has to overcome the hurdles and live up to one's goal in life.”

At the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship in Durban, she clinched two gold medals and one silver, showcasing her dominance in the sport. She followed this with two silver medals at the Silent Knight Karate Championship in Malaysia, further establishing her international credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a sport karate athlete my aspiration is to lift my national flag in the Brisbane Olympics and contribute in the spread of self defense training for girls.

On the national front, Bipaasha is currently ranked 1st in Cadet Kata by the Karate-Do Association of Bengal (KAB) and is a two-time East India Zonal Champion. Trained under the guidance of renowned karate coach Hanshi Premjit Sen, her skill, discipline, and determination set her apart.

Recalling one unforgettable moment from The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, she said, “I was at Siliguri on the award night for West Bengal State Karate Championship. When my name was declared at Telegraph 18 under 18 award I was at the podium receiving my Gold medal. Receiving two rewards in the same moment felt extraordinary."

With eyes firmly set on the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Bipaasha’s journey is fueled by hard work and a deep passion for the sport. As she continues to climb the ranks, she stands as an inspiration to young athletes across the country, embodying the spirit of dedication, strength, and ambition.

Last updated on 02 May 2025
15:13 PM
18 Under 18 Awards Edugraph 18 under 18 Award
Similar stories
18 Under 18 Awards

The Young Scientist, Coder and Changemaker - Meet Udita Kankana Phookan, 18 Under 18 . . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Defying Limits- Goldi Kumari Wins 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 for Sporting Excellence

18 Under 18 Awards

Grace Crowned with Gold: Sannidhrita Chakraborty Wins 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Clas. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

Meet Agnivh Bora, 18 Under 18 Award 2025 Winner, Lighting the Path for Youth Empowerm. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
18 Under 18 Awards

The Young Scientist, Coder and Changemaker - Meet Udita Kankana Phookan, 18 Under 18 . . .

ICSE 2025

From Discipline to Distinction: Meet Debatri Majumder, ICSE 2025 Topper With a Perfec. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Results 2025 for Class 10, 12 Likely to be Declared Soon- Know Latest Updates He. . .

WB Madhyamik 2025

Kotulpur’s Ishani Shines Bright: 1st Among Girls in WB Madhyamik 2025, Ranks 3rd Ov. . .

West Bengal Board

“I Did Not Expect This Result”: Adrit Sarkar Tops WB Madhyamik Exam 2025 with 99.. . .

WB Madhyamik 2025

WB Madhyamik 2025 Toppers List Published - Adrita Sarkar from Raiganj Tops with 99.43. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality