Meet Karate Prodigy, Bipaasha Paul, Winner of 18 Under 18 Awards 2025

Summary Fresh off winning The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025, she sat down with us to reflect on her journey, her dreams, and what drives her to push forward every day On the national front, Bipaasha is currently ranked 1st in Cadet Kata by the Karate-Do Association of Bengal (KAB) and is a two-time East India Zonal Champion

Fourteen-year-old Bipaasha Paul, a Class 9 student at The Heritage School, Kolkata, is rapidly emerging as one of India’s brightest karate talents. Ranked 2nd nationally by the Karate India Organisation (KIO) in 2024, Bipaasha has already made her mark on the international stage with a series of outstanding performances. Fresh off winning The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Award 2025, she sat down with us to reflect on her journey, her dreams, and what drives her to push forward every day.

Winning The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, she said, “I feel extremely good and have a sense of accomplishment that hard work brings rewards. The award has helped me spread the message that one has to overcome the hurdles and live up to one's goal in life.”

At the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship in Durban, she clinched two gold medals and one silver, showcasing her dominance in the sport. She followed this with two silver medals at the Silent Knight Karate Championship in Malaysia, further establishing her international credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a sport karate athlete my aspiration is to lift my national flag in the Brisbane Olympics and contribute in the spread of self defense training for girls.”

On the national front, Bipaasha is currently ranked 1st in Cadet Kata by the Karate-Do Association of Bengal (KAB) and is a two-time East India Zonal Champion. Trained under the guidance of renowned karate coach Hanshi Premjit Sen, her skill, discipline, and determination set her apart.

Recalling one unforgettable moment from The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025, she said, “I was at Siliguri on the award night for West Bengal State Karate Championship. When my name was declared at Telegraph 18 under 18 award I was at the podium receiving my Gold medal. Receiving two rewards in the same moment felt extraordinary."

With eyes firmly set on the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Bipaasha’s journey is fueled by hard work and a deep passion for the sport. As she continues to climb the ranks, she stands as an inspiration to young athletes across the country, embodying the spirit of dedication, strength, and ambition.