International Mother Language Day celebrations, sports meet and other Kolkata news in pictures

Students take out a march during International Mother Language Day celebrations in Visva-Bharati University in SantiniketanRupesh Bhakat
Sourav Ganguly became the brand ambassador of Vura, a leading construction chemical brand, on FridayOfficial Press Release
The Airport Sports Control Board (ASCB) of Kolkata Airport started its two-day Annual Sports Meet 2024-25 on Friday at the sports ground in AAI Residential Colony. Renowned cricket coach Sambaran Banerjee and guest of honour PR Beuria, airport director and president, ASCB, inaugurated the event. Kolkata airport officials and their families foster a spirit of sportsmanship, fitness and community engagement through the eventOfficial Press Release
Chief minister at the state-sponsored International Mother Language Day programme at Deshapriya Park on Friday. She garlanded the photograph of singer-composer Pratul Mukhopadhyay, who passed away recentlyAmit Datta
People take part in a rally from Gangulybagan to Sukanta Setu to celebrate Bhasha DivasSoumyajit Dey
KSCH, in collaboration with BPCL and North Barrackpore Municipality, has installed cutting-edge medical equipment in Jamini Bhusan Memorial Maternity & General Hospital and Monirampur Poly Clinic under BPCL’s corporate social responsibility initiativeMy Kolkata
Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with other dignitaries, places flower wreaths at the Language Martyrs’ Memorial at Ekushe UdyanSuvendu Das