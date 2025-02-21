International Mother Language Day celebrations, sports meet and other Kolkata news in pictures

3 7

The Airport Sports Control Board (ASCB) of Kolkata Airport started its two-day Annual Sports Meet 2024-25 on Friday at the sports ground in AAI Residential Colony. Renowned cricket coach Sambaran Banerjee and guest of honour PR Beuria, airport director and president, ASCB, inaugurated the event. Kolkata airport officials and their families foster a spirit of sportsmanship, fitness and community engagement through the event