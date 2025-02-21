ADVERTISEMENT

International Mother Language Day celebrations, sports meet and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 21.02.25, 05:36 PM
Students take out a march during International Mother Language Day celebrations in Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan
1 7

Students take out a march during International Mother Language Day celebrations in Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan

Rupesh Bhakat
ADVERTISEMENT
Sourav Ganguly became the brand ambassador of Vura, a leading construction chemical brand, on Friday
2 7

Sourav Ganguly became the brand ambassador of Vura, a leading construction chemical brand, on Friday

Official Press Release
The Airport Sports Control Board (ASCB) of Kolkata Airport started its two-day Annual Sports Meet 2024-25 on Friday at the sports ground in AAI Residential Colony. Renowned cricket coach Sambaran Banerjee and guest of honour PR Beuria, airport director and president, ASCB, inaugurated the event. Kolkata airport officials and their families foster a spirit of sportsmanship, fitness and community engagement through the event
3 7

The Airport Sports Control Board (ASCB) of Kolkata Airport started its two-day Annual Sports Meet 2024-25 on Friday at the sports ground in AAI Residential Colony. Renowned cricket coach Sambaran Banerjee and guest of honour PR Beuria, airport director and president, ASCB, inaugurated the event. Kolkata airport officials and their families foster a spirit of sportsmanship, fitness and community engagement through the event

Official Press Release
Chief minister at the state-sponsored International Mother Language Day programme at Deshapriya Park on Friday. She garlanded the photograph of singer-composer Pratul Mukhopadhyay, who passed away recently
4 7

Chief minister at the state-sponsored International Mother Language Day programme at Deshapriya Park on Friday. She garlanded the photograph of singer-composer Pratul Mukhopadhyay, who passed away recently

Amit Datta
People take part in a rally from Gangulybagan to Sukanta Setu to celebrate Bhasha Divas
5 7

People take part in a rally from Gangulybagan to Sukanta Setu to celebrate Bhasha Divas

Soumyajit Dey
KSCH, in collaboration with BPCL and North Barrackpore Municipality, has installed cutting-edge medical equipment in Jamini Bhusan Memorial Maternity & General Hospital and Monirampur Poly Clinic under BPCL’s corporate social responsibility initiative
6 7

KSCH, in collaboration with BPCL and North Barrackpore Municipality, has installed cutting-edge medical equipment in Jamini Bhusan Memorial Maternity & General Hospital and Monirampur Poly Clinic under BPCL’s corporate social responsibility initiative

My Kolkata
Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with other dignitaries, places flower wreaths at the Language Martyrs’ Memorial at Ekushe Udyan
7 7

Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with other dignitaries, places flower wreaths at the Language Martyrs’ Memorial at Ekushe Udyan

Suvendu Das

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Visva-Bharati University Mamata Banerjee Firhad Hakim Sourav Ganguly Kolkata Airport Santiniketan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE