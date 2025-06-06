In pictures: Kolkata’s Kidderpore, Zakaria Street goat markets buzzing ahead of Bakri Eid

1 8 Photos: Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

A day ahead of Eid-al-Adha, the Muslim festival that celebrates faith, gratitude and giving, Kolkata’s goat markets were decked up as preparations for the festival, better known as Bakri Eid, got underway.

On Zakaria Street, near the Nakhoda Masjid, was Lablaba Khan, a brown goat with white and black markings. Lablaba Khan’s owner quoted a price of Rs 25 lakhs

Not just goats, even sheep were being sold near Zakaria Street, with the price being quoted at Rs 45,000 per sheep

This goat had a red ribbon tied in a neat bow on its head. No name, but priced at Rs 60,000

Shakib, the white goat was priced at Rs 85,000, while Salman, a brown goat was priced at Rs 90,000. Both were found at the Khidderpore goat market. Sellers informed that the more expensive goats, priced between Rs 2.5-3lakh. were already sold in the early hours of the morning

On sale at Kidderpore, this black goat was priced at Rs 70,000, while the white one was Rs 65,000

Goats were transported using various means of transportation. One goat managed to find place between two riders, while another found a more comfortable ride in a cab

Not just cabs and two wheelers, even autos turned into a mode of transport for the goats. Some kids even chose to walk their goats home