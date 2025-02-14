In pictures: Kolkatans celebrate Valentine’s Day with flowers, day out and more

Wholesale vendors at Mullick Ghat flower market in Kolkata stock up on bouquets, specially arranged for Valentine’s DaySannidh Raychaudhuri
Bunches of red roses wait to be picked up by lovers for their belovedAshim Paul
Youngsters exchange flowers and walk hand-in-hand spending time together on Valentine’s DayRamit Sarkar
At Prinsep Ghat, a couple take a boat ride decorated with red and white balloons for V-DaySoumyajit Dey
Many spent the day by the serene waters of river Hooghly watching the sunset togetherSoumyajit Dey
Taking pictures together was mandatory for the posts on social media platformsSoumyajit Dey
Restaurants and bookstores in Park Street and around the city decked up in redMy Kolkata
A Valentine’s Day special installation welcomes visitors at the Acropolis MallSoumyajit Dey