In pictures: Kolkatans celebrate Valentine’s Day with flowers, day out and more

Glimpses from around the City of Joy on the Day of Love

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 14.02.25, 06:53 PM
Wholesale vendors at Mullick Ghat flower market in Kolkata stock up on bouquets, specially arranged for Valentine’s Day
Wholesale vendors at Mullick Ghat flower market in Kolkata stock up on bouquets, specially arranged for Valentine’s Day

Sannidh Raychaudhuri
Bunches of red roses wait to be picked up by lovers for their beloved
Bunches of red roses wait to be picked up by lovers for their beloved

Ashim Paul
Youngsters exchange flowers and walk hand-in-hand spending time together on Valentine’s Day
Youngsters exchange flowers and walk hand-in-hand spending time together on Valentine’s Day

Ramit Sarkar
At Prinsep Ghat, a couple take a boat ride decorated with red and white balloons for V-Day
At Prinsep Ghat, a couple take a boat ride decorated with red and white balloons for V-Day

Soumyajit Dey
Many spent the day by the serene waters of river Hooghly watching the sunset together
Many spent the day by the serene waters of river Hooghly watching the sunset together

Soumyajit Dey
Taking pictures together was mandatory for the posts on social media platforms
Taking pictures together was mandatory for the posts on social media platforms

Soumyajit Dey
Restaurants and bookstores in Park Street and around the city decked up in red
Restaurants and bookstores in Park Street and around the city decked up in red

My Kolkata
A Valentine’s Day special installation welcomes visitors at the Acropolis Mall
A Valentine’s Day special installation welcomes visitors at the Acropolis Mall

Soumyajit Dey

