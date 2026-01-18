In pictures: Kolkata Police’s annual half marathon a runaway success

One of the most awaited marathons of the year, the Kolkata Police Half Marathon, was flagged of at Red Road in the early hours of Sunday morning
Actors Rukmini Maitra, Dev Adhikari and Mimi Chakraborty flank Mayor Firhad Hakim, waving chequered flags
The marathon brought together people from all walks of life and communities. Elderly ladies clad in saris didn’t just run the marathon, but also finished it in good time
The marathon also raised awareness on disability rights as various specially abled individuals took part in the event
‘V for Victory’ was the pose to strike for most who crossed the line in style
The annual marathon finished at the Rangers Ground with people left sweaty but satisfied with a race well run