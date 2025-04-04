ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: KKR’s stars go shopping at South City Mall

A big win last night against SRH meant celebrations, and a bit of retail therapy for some of the Knights

Debrup Chaudhuri Published 04.04.25, 06:31 PM
Two of KKR’s retained stars, Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana walked into South City Mall together with shopping on their minds
Photos: Amit Datta
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, lovingly called Jaani, checked out some cool white pants and printed tees
Vaibhav Arora, the man of the match against SRH, found himself mobbed by fans wanting a selfie with the KKR speedster
Harshit Rana looking at some formal pants for when he needs to suit up for a party
Ramandeep Singh checked out a collection of oversized shirts, searching for something comfortable yet fashionable to sport while away from the field of play
