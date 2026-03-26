In pictures: Idol-makers celebrate 76-year-old Basanti Puja at Kumartuli

Durga Puja comes early at Kumartuli. In the narrow lanes of Banamali Sarkar street, a 76-year-old Basanti puja is being celebrated by idol-makers of the community.

March 26 marks the Saptami for the puja, with Annapurna Puja happening simultaneously.

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Basanti Puja was the original puja of celebrating feminine power before lord Ram celebrated Durga Puja in the autumn, according to Hindu mythology.

Many bonedi houses in Kolkata today still celebrate Basanti Puja, marking the new year, celebrating the victory of power and justice over evil.

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Bhabesh Ranjan Pal, 65, an idol-maker, has seen this puja celebrated since his grandfather’s time.

“All of us take turns at creating the idol every year. I remember, after Partition, an artist had settled here. There was much dislike for East Pakistan residents then, yet the artist kept on working,” said Pal.

This year, the idol was made by Ayan Pal, a newer artist included into the community.

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“The Bhattacharya family of Kumartuli started this puja, and everyone, slowly, accepted the artist and his work, making it sarbajanin,” added Pal.

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“I have heard many stories about this puja, and I am honoured to be the maker this year,” said Ayan Pal. “It is very busy during Durga puja, and there’s no scope for us to celebrate the goddess then. So, this puja is our Durga puja,” added Pal.

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Bhog is distributed on the Nabami of Basanti Puja (March 28).

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