In pictures: Festive Poila Baisakh rallies add colour to Kolkata’s campaign trail

Political rallies across Kolkata were painted in festive hues on Poila Baisakh as candidates blended campaigning with the spirit of the Bengali New Year.
On Wednesday, streets that usually echo with slogans saw processions marked by colour, music and cultural motifs.
In Ballygunge, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari stepped out to interact with residents, with his rally featuring street performances, dance and live music.
In Beleghata, the Trinamool Congress candidate opted for a more personal approach, visiting homes and greeting residents on the occasion.
Tollygunge saw Aroop Biswas leading a rally with fish in hand, a symbolic gesture tied to Bengali culture and non-veg politics between TMC and BJP.
In Jadavpur, a CPM rally drew attention for its vibrant turnout. The procession was notable for the absence of party flags, with participants focusing on colours, costumes and cultural elements.
Across the city, candidates tapped into the festive spirit to connect with voters.