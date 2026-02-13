At Victoria Memorial, activists raise awareness on animal rights ahead of Valentine’s Day

A day before Valentine’s Day, non-profit organisation Mercy for Animals tried to create awareness on animal cruelty to kids, young adults, and other visitors, in front of Victoria Memorial. The group distributed flowers to visitors and passers-by, spreading the message of empathy.
A volunteer presents flowers to kids visiting Victoria Memorial.
Volunteers, dressed as farm animals, hold up messages of love and empathy.
The symbol of love, a red rose, was presented to all visitors by Mercy for Animals.
Children pose for photos (also below)
The volunteers interacted with kids, creating a fun environment.